Man caught driving in Brandon with blood alcohol over three times the legal limit

A man was arrested for impaired driving on Monday in Brandon, Man., after he provided breath samples that were more than three times the legal limit, according to the Brandon Police Service.

Police said that around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, they received a report of an impaired driver in the area of 13th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Officers found and arrested the man when he stopped to visit with family in the area.

Police allege the 27-year-old man provided two samples of his breath, which were more than three times the legal limit.

The suspect was released to family members and is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of driving while ability is impaired and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.