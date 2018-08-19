

CTV Winnipeg





A 21-year-old man from Selkirk is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 59 near Provincial Road 304 in the RM of St. Clements.

Police received reports of a body on the northbound lane of Highway 59 around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was last seen around 1 a.m. near the collision area going for a walk before being fatally struck.

Police said they believe he was hit by multiple cars before a witness pulled over and called 911.

Selkirk RMCP are asking anyone who was in the area between 1 and 2:30 a.m. to call them at 204-482-122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.