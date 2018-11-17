

CTV Winnipeg





A 50-year-old man died Friday night following a crash involving two pickup trucks in the RM of Alexander, Man.

Selkirk RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 59, north of the Highway 12 junction, around 7:50 p.m.

According to a news release, officers believe a 30-year-old man was driving a pickup truck southbound on the highway, with a 31-year-old man as his passenger, when the car crossed over the centre line and hit another pickup truck heading northbound.

Inside the northbound truck was the driver, a 50-year-old man, and two passengers, a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and everyone else was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both men in the southbound truck are from St. Clements, Man., and all occupants of the northbound truck are from Selkirk, Man.

RCMP said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation continues by the RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist.