

CTV News





Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide following a shooting in the city’s West End

Police were called to the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning following the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said five out of eight homicide so far this year involved a firearm, while in 2018, three out of 22 homicides involved a firearm.

Police have both east and westbound Ellice Avenue blocked off between Empress Street and Strathcona Street while they investigate.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).