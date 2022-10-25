Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead underneath a cargo-style truck on Clyde Road. Oct. 25, 2022. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead underneath a cargo-style truck on Clyde Road. Oct. 25, 2022. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island