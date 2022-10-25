Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating

The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.

Police said officers and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and officers were called to the 130 block of Clyde Road at around 9:45 a.m. for reports of an injured man who was underneath a U-Haul/cargo-style truck.

Once on scene, emergency crews determined the man was dead and the homicide unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Lionel Sherwin Colombe. His death is the 42nd homicide in the City of Winnipeg in 2022.

The homicide unit is asking for the public's assistance and if anyone has a home surveillance system, they are being asked to review it to see if it could help investigators. Information can be shared by calling police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.