WINNIPEG -- Carman RCMP said a 75-year-old man has died after he fell into the Boyne River.

RCMP said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 for reports of s drowning at a property located off of Provincial Road 245 in the RM of Dufferin.

It's believed the man accidentally fell into the river behind his home.

When officers arrived, RCMP said they were told by the Carman Fire Department that the man was taken out of the water.

He was given medical assistance, but RCMP said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and the officer of the chief medical examiner continue to investigate the incident.