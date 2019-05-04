

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says a man is in hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:10 a.m. officers responded to the report of an injured man in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue.

Once on scene, police say officers found a man in his 20’s who had been shot.

Police say he was transported to hospital in unstable condition where he remains.

No other details are available at this time.

Police continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.