Winnipeg police are investigating an unexplained shooting in the city’s North End on Monday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m. emergency personnel went to the area of Powers Street and Pritchard Avenue following the report that a man was shot.

A 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“The victim advised he was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown person for an unknown reason,” said a news release.

The man’s co-worker tells CTV News the victim is a construction worker. They said the man got off the bus and was walking to a construction site on Selkirk Avenue.

“It seems to be random,” said the co-worker in a phone call.

The co-worker said someone yelled “Hey,” before the man turned around and a bullet grazed his shoulder. The suspect took off and the man called 911, according to the co-worker.

They said the victim is expected to be released from hospital today and is in shock.

Out of fear for his safety, the co-worker said he is declining interviews.

Police said the 46-year-old was transported to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they arrived on scene within three minutes but investigators weren’t able to connect with the victim until later in the day because he went to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).