WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police say a male was taken to hospital in critical condition after being found in medical distress.

Very few details are available at this time, police have not confirmed the exact location where the male was found or when it happened.

A witness tells CTV News officers were seen in the back lane between Lipton St. and Banning St. just north of portage Saturday night.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances.

This is a developing story. More details to come…