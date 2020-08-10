WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial health officer, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

There have been 558 cases in Manitoba since early March.

Of the new cases announced, 11 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region and five are from the Southern Health Region.

In the Prairie Mountain Health Region, one case is a male between the ages of 10 and 19, one is a woman in her 20s, four are men in their 30s, three are men in their 40s, one is a man in his 50s, and one is a woman in her 70s.

In the Southern Health Region, one case is a woman in her 30s, another is a woman in her 40s, two cases are men in their 40s, and one is a man in his 50s.

Roussin said many of the new cases are connected to a cluster of cases in Brandon, which is currently 64. He said most are connected to close contacts but a small amount is being considered community transmission.

There are currently six people in hospital, three of which are in intensive care.

There are 196 active cases, and 354 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at eight.

On Sunday, 1,364 tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests to 103,782 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.