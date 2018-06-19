

The Canadian Press





Voters in a Winnipeg constituency will go to the polls July 17 in a provincial byelection.

Premier Brian Pallister has called the vote in St. Boniface, which has been vacant since former NDP premier Greg Selinger resigned in March.

The Opposition New Democrats are hoping to retain the seat, which they have held since 1999.

But the area has voted Liberal in the past, and current Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is running in the byelection.

A Lamont win would give the Liberals a fourth legislature seat -- enough for official party status and the extra money that comes with that designation.

The NDP are running Blandine Tona, the Progressive Conservative candidate is Mamadou Ka, and Francoise Therrien Vrignon is carrying the banner for the Green Party.