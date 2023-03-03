Manitoba hits the bullseye with pair of archery medals

Two more medals can be added to Manitoba's total at the Canada Games, both coming in archery.

It started on the women's side as 18-year-old Winnipegger Chyler Sanders claimed the gold medal in the archery compound individual event.

"I didn't expect to medal, especially so high, it just feels great. I focused on my form and making sure that it was good for me because if I have good form, then I have a really good shot," said in a news release.

That was followed up by Ryan Cherniak, 19 and from Winnipeg, won the bronze medal in the men's archery compound individual event.

Ryan Cherniak competing for bronze in archery at the Canada games. March 3, 2023. (Source: Team Manitoba/Sport Manitoba)

"It actually feels amazing to medal, I wasn't expecting it. What I'm mostly focused on during shooting was specifically my breathing, just trying to calm my heart rate down. Last arrow was super shaky, but it still was a good shot to get me that bronze medal," he said in a release.

Manitoba now has 14 medals through the games.