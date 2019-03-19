

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Housing residents are sounding the alarm over a government overhaul in management services.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced Monday that the Crown corporation will be shifting its property management from four building complexes in the city to two community organizations.

The move comes after a request for proposals were issued to private and non-profit agencies back in December. Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation and The Bethania Group were awarded the contracts.

Fred Tipping Place, 529 Country Club Boulevard, 260 Nassau Street and 46-60 Chesterfield Avenue are the buildings that will see the change.

Herman van den Hoven, a 15-year resident with Manitoba Housing and a tenant at Fred Tipping Place, said the province did not keep tenants in the loop over the changes.

"Up until yesterday, we knew nothing," van den Hoven said.

He said with provincial budget cuts, residents question if services like laundry, pest-control and security will be at-risk.

“They're absolutely essential to us, we need them,” van den Hoven said.

A Manitoba Housing spokesperson told CTV News in a statement that they believe both agencies selected have “significant experience” and “have long-term, positive relationships with them at other properties.”

It said the RFP’s were posted publicly and tenants are not consulted about property management decisions.

Stefanson said the management transfer will save the province an estimated $540,000 annually.

Manitoba Housing is expected to meet with tenants and new management and discuss the changes Thursday morning.