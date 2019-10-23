Manitoba Hydro is looking for Manitoban’s help in planning for possible future weather events.

It is asking anyone with photos of the Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm to send them its way. Hydro specifically wants pictures of snow and ice accumulation anywhere in Manitoba taken between Oct. 10 and 14.

The Crown corporation’s hope is to improve our system’s resilience against future storms by collecting data and documentation to plan appropriately.

“Our transmission folks need that information about snow accumulation, what it looked like at the height of the storm,” says Manitoba Hydro media relations officer Bruce Owen.

“So they can start their weather modeling and look at what they have to plan for their future weather events so our towers can withstand that type of weather accumulation.”

If you have any photos you’d like to share, you can send them to corporatecommunications@hydro.mb.ca.

Manitoba Hydro asks that you include the location of the photo and the date it was taken.