The provincial government unveiled legislation Tuesday that would extend parental leave provisions and leave for people who care for an adult family member who is critically ill.

“We are pleased to introduce measures to provide additional flexibility for parents to care for their children, and make it easier for families to care for loved ones who are critically ill,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, in a news release.

Under the legislation, parental leave would be extended from 37 weeks to 63 weeks, and those caring for a critically ill adult family member would receive 17 weeks from their employer.

The other changes to the Employment Standards Code announced Tuesday included changing the minimum for employment from 12 to 13, and eliminate the requirement of a permit from an employer to employ someone under 16 years old. The employer would be required to put employees 13 to 16 years old through a work readiness program.