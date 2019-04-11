

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) enacted new night hunting laws effective Wednesday for Métis citizens in the province.

The laws include a prohibition on dangerous night spotlighting throughout Manitoba, a ban on night hunting in southern Manitoba and written permission needed to night hunt in central and northern Manitoba.

Night spotlighting is chasing and/or shooting an animal while using artificial lighting and while using or occupying a motorized vehicle including but not limited to automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, aircraft, and boats.

The decision to implemnt the new laws comes after some Métis citizens expressed concerns with dangerous night hunting practices.

The MMF also developed a permission form after Métis people hunting on private land with verbal permission only caused problems.

The Federation hopes this will reduce chances of harvesters being faced with a hearsay situation if the land owner decides to revoke permission after the fact.

The MMF hosted a series of engagment sessions throughout Manitoba.

The new night hunting laws, Métis Laws of the Harvest, maps, and definitions are available here.