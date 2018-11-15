Manitoba's official opposition has released an "alternative" speech from the throne.

The Pallister Government is set to release the official document next week.

In his alternate plan, NDP Leader Wab Kinew says Manitoba needs a safe injection site, a minister of addictions and mental health, a detox centre in Brandon and 50 long term treatment beds across the province.

On health, the NDP wants to reverse coverage changes for outpatient physiotherapy and sleep apnea treatment.

Kinew says a review of CancerCare should be cancelled, but his party would do an independent review of the K to 12 education system.

The NDP is also calling for ways to make cell phone bills more affordable by making rates more transparent.

The opposition is also promising to end oil and gas subsidies.