The Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba RCMP are investigating Thursday after several bomb threats were emailed to local businesses across the province.

The RCMP said the emails are demanding bitcoin payments.

Police said they know about similar threats that have been reported around Canada and the United States.

Winnipeg officers are going to each business that has been threatened and are taking necessary precautions. They said they are taking this matter seriously and that none of the threats have been substantiated.

The RCMP said they are working to determine the origin and validity of the threats and that anyone who has received this email should not respond to the bitcoin demand.

The investigation continues and police said they will provide updates as they come.

