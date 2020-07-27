WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba bear rescue is asking the public for help in reuniting a cub with its two siblings.

CTV Winnipeg reported on July 13 a bear was fatally shot in the Pinawa area after it tried to enter the porch of a home. The homeowner was not hurt.

The Manitoba government said two cubs were rescued after this incident, but conservation officers were still looking for a third. The pair of cubs were brought to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, located in Stonewall, Man.

On Sunday, July 26, the rescue said in a Facebook post the third sibling, which is spotted daily, still hasn’t been caught.

“If anyone sees a small (25 – 30 pound) cub on his own wandering around, no mother in sight, please try to keep your eye on him,” the social media post said, noting the best way to catch a cub is having it up in a tree.

Judy Stearns, owner and proprietor of Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, told CTV News the reason it’s unsafe for bears to be wandering alone without their mothers is because they need protection from predators.

“Cubs can find their own food, and they automatically know how to climb, and they automatically know how to make a den,” she said.

“(The mother’s) biggest benefit is protection against predators.”

In a separate Facebook post on Sunday, the rescue said a cub from Richer, Man., is also missing its sibling, which still hasn’t been caught.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba is a rehabilitation centre that takes care of orphaned or injured black bear cubs and then returns them to the wild.

Anyone who spots a motherless bear cub is asked to call the tip line at 1-800-782-0076.