Manitoba sees highest one day jump of COVID-19 with 42 new cases
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 12:19PM CST
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, marking the highest single day jump in the province since the pandemic began.
More than half are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, according to a news bulletin released by public health officials.
Of the new infections, 24 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 16 in Southern Health and two in Winnipeg.
There are 290 active cases in Manitoba, while 570 people have recovered.
Saturday’s announcement brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 872.
