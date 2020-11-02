WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 661 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, as well as 10 deaths. The five-day test positivity rate sits at 8.9 per cent.

Monday also marks the start of Code Red restrictions in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, due to a significant surge in cases. There are currently 2,507 active COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The Code Red restrictions include closing down bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery; limiting capacity at retail businesses, gyms and fitness centres to 25 per cent; and closing movie theatres and concert halls.

All faith-based gatherings must also reduce capacity to 15 per cent or 100 people, whichever is less; non-urgent and elective surgeries are suspended; and hospital visitations are suspended with exceptions on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life care, labour and delivery and pediatrics.

Since March, there have been 6,034 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 75 deaths related to the disease.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie and Devon McKendrick.