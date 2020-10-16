WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Roussin said more restrictions are coming to the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region as cases continue to surge.

"Expect widespread capacity limitations across multiple sectors,” he said.

Roussin noted that Winnipeg as a whole will not go to the critical (red) level on the pandemic response system.

"We're going to expand the orange very shortly,” he said.

“We're going to have to see what that does within an incubation period or so. If we are not seeing progress then we will have to take further action which might be red, it might be certain sectors going red."

On Thursday, Manitoba reported 173 new COVID-19 cases, 133 of which are in Winnipeg. This brings the total number of active cases in Winnipeg to 1,297.

Since March, there have been 3,098 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 38 deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.