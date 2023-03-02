Manitoba wins four medals over two days at Canada Games

Team Manitoba has started the month of March strong at the Canada games, grabbing four medals over two days.

It all started on Wednesday when 14-year-old Avery Pampolina, who is from Winnipeg, grabbed a bronze medal in the 50 kg male judo individual event.

"Before I went into the fight, my coach told me to move them and then try for an attack. That was the plan and I was very successful since it was under 20 seconds," he said in a Team Manitoba news release.

The judo success continued Thursday with Selkirk's Daniel Ekosky, 16, also winning a bronze, this time in the 81 kg event.

"It feels good. All the hard work and long hours finally came into play. I was a bit nervous, but I concentrated on my technique and what I wanted to do, and ended up on top," Ekosky said in a Team Manitoba news release.

Fencing then took centre stage for Manitoba with a pair of medals Thursday.

Khloé Lessard-Kulchyski, 16 from Richer, Man., earned a silver medal in the fencing sabre event and then on the men's side Matias Encisco, 14 from Winnipeg, won bronze in fencing's épée event.

"It feels awesome to medal. I'm really proud of myself. This medal encourages me to put in all the hard work and keep putting in the hours," said Lessard-Kulchyski in a news release.

"When I came in this morning I had my mind focused on a good warm-up, and on looking at other people fence. It feels really good to get this medal. I'm thankful I got this opportunity, and I can experience all this," said Enciso in a news release.

Manitoba has now tallied 12 medals at the Canada Games; three gold, five silver and four bronze.