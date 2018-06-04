Featured
Maples Collegiate student struck by car, in critical condition
One student was transported to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in the school parking lot. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV Winnipeg)
A scary situation on Monday afternoon as a student at Maples Collegiate was struck by a car in the school parking lot and taken to hospital.
The collision happened around 11:45 a.m. according to Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said the victim is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The driver remained at the scene.