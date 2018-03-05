

With snowfall and winter storm warnings still in effect for a large swath of central and southern Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada has released preliminary snowfall amounts for communities across the province.

It says as of Monday morning, Minnedosa, Erikson and Stonewall received 30 cm of snow, while the City of Winnipeg received between 15 and 20 cm of snow.

Up to 15 more cm of snow could fall in the region covered by warnings, which extends as far north as Flin Flon on the west side of Manitoba. The weather agency said a Colorado Low will spread waves of heavy snow and is expected to "taper off from the east" starting Monday evening.

HEAVY SNOWFALL BLANKETS MANITOBA OVERNIGHT, DOWNING TREES, IMPACTING POWER

The City of Winnipeg said Monday afternoon that it had received approximately "25 calls for downed trees or branches due to the heavy snowfall" and asks people experiencing issues to call 311.

At one point Monday morning, Manitoba Hydro said 10,000 customers were without power in the province. By 2 p.m., power had been restored to about half those customers, but the utility said access had been a challenge for crews working in rural areas, and it anticipated there would be "several extended outages."

HIGHWAYS CLOSE DUE TO POOR ROAD CONDITIONS

A number of highways closed due to the storm, but many have since reopened.

According to Manitoba 511, the closures were due to poor winter driving conditions.

Highways that remain closed include:

Highway 3, from Morden to Highway 34

Highway 3, from Morden to Highway 34 Highway 23, from Highway 5 to Highway 3

Highway 31, from Highway 3 to the US Border

Highway 34, from Highway 23 to the US Border

Highway 242, from US Border to Somerset

Highway 244, Manitou to Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Highway 245, from Carman to Highway 244

Motorists were also being asked to use caution when travelling on Highways 10, 19, the Lake Audy Road and Rolling River Road in Riding Mountain National Park because of poor driving conditions and visibility.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AT WINNIPEG AIRPORT

Five flights were cancelled Monday morning flying in and out of Winnipeg due to the weather.

Winnipeg Airports Authority Director of Communications and Public Affairs Tyler MacAfee said some were proactively cancelled in anticipation of the storm.

Additionally, one flight set to land in Winnipeg from Vancouver was diverted to Calgary.

However despite the weather, MacAfee said delays as of this morning are minimal.

"The planes for the most part are on schedule or running a few minutes late, as to be expected in this kind of weather," he said.

"We're accustomed to winter events like this in Winnipeg, so this isn't anything out of the ordinary."

POSSIBLE HOME-CARE SERVICE DELAY

Due to the weather conditions some community healthcare services, specifically home-care services could be delayed or cancelled. Clients who require urgent care will be the priority.

SCHOOL CLOSURES IN MANITOBA

Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Monday, March 5, 2018.

Turtle Mountain School Division

All buses and classes are canceled.

Southwest Horizon School Divison

All schools and division offices are closed.

Sunrise School Division

All schools closed. Staff are not to report.

Lord Selkirk Division

All schools are closed. Buses are not running. Staff not expected to report.

Pine Creek School Division

All schools are closed

Red River Valley School Division

All schools are closed.

Sagkeeng First Nation School Division

All schools are closed.

Seine River School Division

All schools are closed.

Seven Oaks School Divison

No buses are running.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine

Auréle Lemoine in Saint-Laurent, Noel-Ritchot in Saint-Norbert, Sainte Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Réal Bérard in Saint-Pierre, Pointe des chênes in Sainte Anne, Gabrielle-Roy In Ile des Chênes , Saint-Joachim In LaBroquerie, La Source in Shilo, École Notre Dame in Notre-dame de Lourde, École Gilbert Rosset in Saint-Claude, École saint-Georges in Pine Fall- Saint-Georges, École Jours de Plaine in Laurier, École saint-Lazare in Saint –Lazare and Lagimodière in Lorette are closed.

Buses are closed for Roméo-Dallaire, Lacerte, Précieux-Sang, Collège Louis-Riel, Christine-Lespérance, Taché and Centre scolaire Léo-Rémillard.

Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools closed

Border Land School Division

All schools closed.

Brandon School Division

No buses outside city.

Evergreen School Division

All schools closed.

Garden Valley School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Interlake School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Prairie Spirit School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Red River valley School Division

All schools closed.

Winnipeg School Divison

Schools open. No bus service.

Park West School Division

All schools closed.