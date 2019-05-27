Mayor Brian Bowman has launched a working group to explore how to speed up street construction. Meanwhile, road work is creating a roadblock for customers at a West End eatery.

Ziaul Haque says business at the Chicken Delight on Ellice Avenue is down 40 per cent.

"My business almost die, it's now lunch hour and only two people here and total I've had only four customers whole day," said Haque.

Haque says he's had to cut employees’ hours. He doesn't know how he'll stay afloat until the road work ends in the fall.

"I'm paying property taxes and business tax too. I have no idea, and like until September is very long time," said Haque.

He'd like to see the road work finished sooner.

Bowman says the group will crunch the numbers on how the city could do 24/7 construction in a cost effective way while keeping worker safety in mind.

"There could be circumstances where utilization of 24/7 based on what street is being repaired absolutely makes sense and the cost may be worth it based on disruption to traffic flows and businesses," said Bowman.

The mayor says the group will also review road construction working hours and days.

"Is there other options available to us between kind of the standard hours and 24/7," said Bowman.

When the city has looked at this in the past drawbacks emerged: cost, noise and added risks for workers overnight.

Ziaul Haque only sees the benefits of 24/7 construction, shortening the time his customers are being driven away by road work.

"A month and a half maybe, we can survive a month and a half. Not until September, it's crazy, it's really crazy," said Haque.

The working group is made up of industry players and city officials. It's expected to report back with recommendations in two months. It will also explore how to improve communications with residents and businesses impacted by road construction.