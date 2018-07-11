Mayor Brian Bowman is calling for additional measures and funding for the new Downtown safety strategy.

Last week the plan was unveiled and it includes grants for lighting, more foot patrols for Downtown and the Exchange, and an expansion of police surveillance cameras.

Bowman is tabling amendments to the strategy including lights for areas prone to crime, more foot patrols for the West End Biz and replacing the enclosed bus shelter at Portage Place. Police have called the transit stop a hot spot for crime. The plan was to deal with the shelter during phase two of the strategy.

The mayor's executive policy committee is set to vote on the plan.