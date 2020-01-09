WINNIPEG -- Events have been planned in Winnipeg in the wake of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash Wednesday.

The University of Manitoba is holding a support meeting on Thursday for those affected by the crash, which left 176 people dead, including 63 Canadians and non-citizens who live here.

The support meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on the Bannatyne campus in room 477 of the Apotex Centre. It will be led by counsellors from the Student Counselling Centre, and will be completely confidential. No one has to speak at the meeting if they don’t want to and it is open to all students, faculty and staff.

“This type of meeting has been developed to assist people to manage and prepare for possible reactions following traumatic events,” a tweet from the university said.

“People have different reactions to traumatic events and you do not have to be having any particular difficulty to benefit from this meeting. It has been shown that meetings like the one being offered often help prevent uncomfortable effects of stress and loss.”

MEMORIAL PLANNED FOR SUNDAY IN WINNIPEG

On Wednesday, the U of M Iranian Student Association told CTV News it was aware of eight people with connections to Winnipeg who were on board the plane.

The victims from Winnipeg include: Amirhossien Ghasemi, a graduate student in biomedical engineering; family of three Mehdi Sadeghi, his wife Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter Anisa Sadeghi; and scientist Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016. The Pembina Trails School Division said two of its students, who attended different schools within the division, were also listed as being on board.

Mojtaba Montazeri, who was friends with some of the crash victims, told CTV News Winnipeg a memorial will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caboto Centre, located at 1055 Wilkes Avenue. He said they are hoping that some family members of the victims will be able to make it, but it’s not finalized.

Everyone is invited to attend the memorial.