

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





Less than two weeks before the provincial election, leaders from Manitoba’s provincial parties squared off in a debate on Wednesday that focused on the economy, health care and the meth crisis.

The debate, moderated by Red River College journalism instructor Joanne Kelly, featured Green Party Leader James Beddome, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and PC Leader Brian Pallister.

During the 50-minute event, the leaders were questioned on a range of topics including the economy, environment, health care and the meth crisis.

The following is a recap of what the candidates pledged regarding the issues:

Economy

Pallister asked Kinew if he will be raising the PST, to which he replied it will not be going up.

Lamont asked Pallister how freezing wages and firing people grows the economy. The PC leader said he doesn’t share Lamont’s pessimism about the future of the province and that “we are leading the country in private sector capital investments since 2016.”

Pallister said implementing a basic income is a goodhearted, but a somewhat naïve idea.

Kinew said he wants to “keep an eye on affordability” and that his party has put out a fully costed platform at the start of the campaign.

Health Care

Beddome said people were hurt by the closures of the ERs and the province needs to invest in health care and consult front line workers.

Pallister said “better care sooner is the goal.” He said “the commitment to do more is real” and his party will invest in health care and make it better.

Kinew said he’s spoken to nurses who said “we need to be smart and we need to be careful.” The NDP leader said they will reopen ERs when it’s safe to do so.

“This election is about health care,” said Kinew.

Environment

Beddome said when it comes to banning single-use plastic, Manitoba can be a leader.

Lamont notes that in terms of making Manitoba carbon-neutral, his party has the most aggressive plan.

“We have hydro-electricity in this province, let’s use it,” said Kinew. He said he takes the climate crisis very seriously and “wants to build a movement that includes the people sitting on the sidelines.

Pallister said he’s against the carbon tax as a punishment and that “Manitobans deserve to be respected for their green investments.”

Kinew said his party is committed to meeting the targets under the Paris Climate Accord.

Crime and the meth crisis

Beddome said when it comes to property crimes his party will look at prevention.

Pallister highlighted the fact that his party has invested millions in Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinics. “People deserve to feel safe when they’re shopping in downtown Winnipeg.

Pallister said safe consumption sites aren’t an appropriate course of action when it comes to meth. Kinew said a safe consumption site is needed because people are using locations like Tim Hortons’ bathroom as their injection sites. “Right now there is a crisis on our street,” Kinew said. “We need immediate action.”

Closing Statements

Beddome said it's time for a new voice in the legislature and he humbly asks Manitobans to take a look at the Green Party.

Kinew reiterated that the election is about health care.

“We have an exciting plan to move Manitoba forward,” said Pallister. “And we keep our word.”

Lamont said his party has put forward a bold plan on climate, justice, education and crime.

Below is a recap of our live coverage of leaders’ debate.