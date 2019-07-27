Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Friday the Canadian military has been called in to provide air support for the RCMP in the hunt for two B.C. homicide suspects. In the criminal investigation of the two fugitives in northern MB, the RCMP have requested aircraft support from the Cdn Armed Forces. Prompt reply - YES. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) July 26, 2019

The Department of National Defence says, following a request from the Commissioner of the RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces will provide aircraft support to aid in the search for two homicide suspects near Gillam, Man.

“We are currently working with the RCMP to determine what CAF air capabilities are most needed, and where they are most needed,” said spokesperson Jessica Lamirande, in an email to CTV News.

“Canadians can rest assured that the CAF are ready to support and serve alongside our federal, provincial, and municipal partners who are working diligently and tirelessly in these efforts.”

RCMP officers were on hand to greet military personal as a CAF Hercules aircraft landed at the Gillam Airport just after noon Saturday.

Police say the last known sightings of the suspects were in the Gillam area before their burned vehicle was discovered Monday near Fox Lake Cree Nation, which is about 45 minutes north.

They say over 100 empty homes have been thoroughly searched in Gillam. Officers are also searching large abandoned buildings like the Keewatinohk Converter Station Camp, which has over 600 rooms.

Police confirmed Saturday, there have been no new sightings of the suspects and no new information that would indicate that the suspects have left the area.

The Mounties are asking anyone who may have unwittingly helped Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, evade police in northern Manitoba to come forward.

Police aren’t saying that’s what happened – but they aren’t ruling out the possibility that someone may have helped them escape Gillam, Man.

READ MORE: RCMP release footage of B.C. homicide suspects, say someone may have helped them leave Gillam

The RCMP is now knocking on doors in the Gillam area asking people if they’ve seen anything suspicious or if anything is missing.

It says the suspects could have changed their appearance.

The RCMP is reminding people not to approach the suspects, but to call 911, or local police in the Gillam area at 204-652-2200 or in the Thompson area at 204-677-6911.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and The Canadian Press