RCMP released new video surveillance footage Friday on Youtube of the two B.C. homicide suspects that was taken days ago in Meadow Lake, Sask.

The video shows Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky walking through and then exiting a store.

The pair were spotted in Meadow Lake on Sunday, with Manitoba RCMP saying on Tuesday they were believed to have been in the Gillam, Man., area

It is critical that all Canadians remain on the lookout for Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky. If seen, do not approach, call 911 or local police immediately. #rcmpmb https://t.co/vBjHaJbT26 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2019

Someone may have inadvertently helped suspects: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they are looking into the possibility that someone inadvertently helped two B.C. homicide suspects leave the Gillam, Man., area.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine said there have been no confirmed sightings outside of this area, but are open to the possibility.

She notes Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky may have changed their appearances, and it’s possible that someone may have helped them not knowing who they are.

Police say if someone did inadvertently help the suspects to escape and are hesitant to come forward, to please contact the police.

Over the next 72 hours, police will be going door-to-door in Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation to find new information and tips.

Mounties also reiterate the important of not creating or sharing online rumours, as this has created fear and panic.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspected in three deaths in British Columbia. They have been charged with second-degree murder, and RCMP said they have been spotted twice in the Gillam area,

Officers have been searching the region after a car was discovered burning Monday evening, that RCMP confirmed the suspects had been travelling in.

RCMP are activating all necessary resources and remind people not to approach the suspects, but to call 911, local police, in the Gillam area 204-652-2200 or in the Thompson area 204-677-6911.