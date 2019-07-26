

The Manitoba RCMP confirmed Friday morning that a photo circulating online of a man holding up a newspaper with the B.C. homicide suspects on the front page, is not one of the suspects.

We can confirm that the current photo circulating online of a man posing with the front page of yesterday’s paper IS NOT one of our suspects. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2019

RCMP said they are working to find Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and will release updates once they have confirmed information.

“We understand many people are experiencing fear & uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help,” Mounties said in a tweet.

Our officers are working diligently to find these suspects and we will release updates as soon as we have concrete, confirmed information to share. We understand many people are experiencing fear & uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2019

McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspected in three deaths in British Columbia. On Thursday, RCMP said the two men have been spotted twice in the Gillam, Man., area.

“We can now confirm that there have been two established and corroborated sightings of the suspects in the Gillam area,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine, media relations officer for Manitoba RCMP.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second degree murder in the death of a man identified Wednesday as Vancouver’s Leonard Dyck. They were also previously named as suspects in his death and the deaths of a couple, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

Police remind people the men should not be approached if spotted. Instead they should call 911, local police, in the Gillam area 204-652-2200 or in the Thompson area 204-677-6911.

Officers continue to search the Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation area, after a car was discovered burning Monday evening that police confirmed the suspects were travelling in.

“Our officers have conducted detailed and thorough searches of potential areas of interest, and these searches continue,” said Courchaine.