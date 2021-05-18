WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mounties said Kylynn Kasto was last seen on Monday evening at a rural home in the RM of Hamiota. RCMP said Kylynn left the home on foot during the night.

She was reported missing to Shoal Lake RCMP shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kylynn is described as five-foot-two, weighing about 110 pounds, with dark brown hair on one side and light brown hair on the other side.

RCMP said she may be in the area of Brandon or Virden.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shoal Lake RCMP at 204-759-2344 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.