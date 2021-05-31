WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 11-year-old girl.

Skye Constant was last seen in the city’s West Kildonan area at 3:50 p.m. on May 27.

Constant is five-feet-one with a thin build. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoody with a black shirt underneath, grey sweatpants and black runners.

Anyone with information on Constant’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.