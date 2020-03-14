WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Lailani Currie, 11, has been found safe.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Police said Lailani Currie, 11, was last seen in the Unicity area on the evening of March 10.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, red hoodie, grey pants, white shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Police said they are concerned about her whereabouts, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.