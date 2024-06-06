WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man found dead: Manitoba RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 24-year-old man who had been missing since late last month was found dead in Flin Flon, Man.

    On June 2, Trevin Steele’s body was found in a Flin Flon home. RCMP is investigating his death as a homicide.

    Before his death, Steele was last seen on May 24 in Creighton, Sask. His family is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts around the time of his disappearance to contact police at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    In a statement to police, Steele’s family described him as polite, well-mannered, and fiercely protective of his family and friends.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts 3 times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

    Thursday's eruptions sent ash clouds up to 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) into the air, said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia’s Geology Agency. Photos and videos recorded by the agency from an observation post showed bursts of incandescent red lava with some lightning during the eruptions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News