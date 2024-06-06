Missing man found dead: Manitoba RCMP

A 24-year-old man who had been missing since late last month was found dead in Flin Flon, Man.

On June 2, Trevin Steele’s body was found in a Flin Flon home. RCMP is investigating his death as a homicide.

Before his death, Steele was last seen on May 24 in Creighton, Sask. His family is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts around the time of his disappearance to contact police at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In a statement to police, Steele’s family described him as polite, well-mannered, and fiercely protective of his family and friends.