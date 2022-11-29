Missing man last seen at a Steinbach home: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a Steinbach man who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Ryan Cody Maynard, 29, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 27. Mounties said Maynard last spoke with a family member on Nov. 20, and was last seen at a home on Cedar Crescent in Steinbach on Nov. 24.

Maynard is described as five-foot-eleven, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.

RCMP said his family is concerned for his wellbeing, and are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.