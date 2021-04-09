WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Alicia Anastacio has been found safe.

EARLIER: The family of a missing Manitoba woman is “deeply concerned” for her safety and well-being, according to RCMP.

On Thursday evening, Mounties received a report of a missing 27-year-old woman, Alicia Anastacio.

Anastacio was last seen leaving her home in the R.M. of Cartier, Man., at around 5 p.m. Officers said she might have gone to Winnipeg.

Police describe Anastacio as five foot three, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Headingley/Stonewall detachment at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.