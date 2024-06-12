Missing Winnipeg teen hasn’t been seen in weeks: police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Officers say Cherrayea Meeches, 14, was last seen in the St. James industrial area on May 19, and has not been heard from since.

Police say Meeches is known to frequent the North End, Central and East Kildonan areas of Winnipeg.

She is described as five-foot-one with a thin build, medium-length, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned about Meeches’ wellbeing, and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.