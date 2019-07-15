

CTV News Winnipeg





Environment and Climate Change Canada tracked a severe thunderstorm through southern Manitoba Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, and Richer.

In the warning, ECCC said the line of thunderstorms moved eastward and was capable of producing strong winds up to 95 kilometres per hour, loonie-sized hail, and brief, heavy downpours.

Many other areas were also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

We're on thunderstorm watch once again in Manitoba, with plenty of humidity in store too. DETAILS: pic.twitter.com/p5wOaqnGHz — Katherine Dow (@katherinedowctv) July 15, 2019

In addition, hundreds of power outages left nearly 20,000 customers in the dark Monday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., as heat warnings were issued across southern Manitoba, more than 13,000 customers were still without service, including 8,000 in Winnipeg.

Supplied photo of a broken pole and downed line in Portage la Prairie.

Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro said the Crown corporation was responding to several storm-related power outages in southern Manitoba, including in Brandon, the Interlake and Winnipeg.

"With these storms comes high wind bursts, causing in some instances trees or tree branches to hit our lines. Lightning and heavy downpours also affect our equipment," he said.