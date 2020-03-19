WINNIPEG -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more and more businesses in Winnipeg have been closing their doors.

Here are the latest closures, postponements and cancellations across the city:

The Winnipeg Model Railroad Club has cancelled its annual spring show on April 4 and 5 at the Charleswood Legion. The club asks anyone who promoted the event on social media to remove it;

Boston Pizza is closing its dining rooms and sports bars as of March 18, but most kitchens will remain open for takeout and delivery;

The Jojo Siwa show at Bell MTS Place on April 8 has been postponed. Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets, which will be honoured when the rescheduled date is announced;

Party Stuff is temporarily closing its three Winnipeg locations on Milt Stegall Drive, Kenaston Boulevard and Regent Avenue as of 7 p.m. on March 18;

The 2020 AllStar Jam-auary fundraiser, set to take place on March 21 at The MET, has been postponed until further notice;

The Earls restaurant at Polo Park mall is temporarily closed, but Winnipeggers can still find the menu on Skip the Dishes;

Almond Nail Bar locations are temporarily closed as of March 18. The businesses plan to reopen on April 1.

During this pandemic, health officials are asking people to practice social distancing. This includes cancelling events with more than 250 people, avoiding large crowds and minimizing any contact while in public.