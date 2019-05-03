

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A motorcyclist has sustained “substantial and significant” injuries following a crash on Pembina Highway Thursday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

Const. Jay Murray said emergency personnel went to the 2300 block of Pembina Highway around 7:10 p.m.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a hatchback, is believed to have happened near the entrance of Victoria General Hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in critical condition which has since been upgraded to serious/stable. Murray said its expected he will remain in hospital for some time.

The driver of the car, a woman in her twenties, was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where she was treated and released.

Murray said police don’t have a lot of information at this time, specifically with the direction the vehicles were driving, as not every witness has been spoken with yet.

He noted police are not looking for anyone else, but are trying to find out what led to the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.