A film production will tie up some Downtown Winnipeg streets Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg said southbound Kennedy St. from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway and eastbound York Ave. from Memorial Blvd. to Kennedy St. will be closed for the production.

The streets are expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closures.