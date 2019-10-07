WINNIPEG -- The Public Utilities Board hearing to determine the 2020 Autopac rates starts Mon. Oct. 7, and for the first time will look at the fees Manitoba Public Insurance pays to insurance brokers.

Manitoba Public insurance is looking for a general rate decrease of 0.6% for 2020-2021. The rate for private passenger vehicles would go down 0.9% for the average driver, while motorcycle rates would increase 5.1%. The issue of insurance being sold online will also be part of the discussion.

The Consumers’ Association of Canada, represented by the Public Interest Law Centre, will take part in the hearing in order to look out for Manitoba consumers. According to a public service announcement, the association doesn’t have a position on broker fees, but will present evidence and ask questions such as: Is the current model of insurance purchase and renewal accessible? Is it reasonable for MPI to include a minimum compensation guarantee of $71 million annually? What part do brokers play in reassessment years, and is it prudent to pay fees for reassessment years where the broker doesn’t play a significant role?

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. at 330 Portage Ave. The public is welcome to attend, but it will also be streamed online.

Manitobans can send an email to the public utilities board to provide their input to publicutilities@gov.mb.ca