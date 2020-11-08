WINNIPEG -- Several workers at a Canada Post processing plant in Winnipeg have tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada Post confirmed to CTV News in an email that three employees have contracted the virus.

The mail service said it was informed that an employee at the processing plant on Wellington Avenue tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3.

According to Canada Post, the employee was last at work on October 26 and was not symptomatic at the time.

A day later, on November 4, Canada Post said it learned of two more positive cases at the facility.

The postal service said these employees were working in different sections of the facility at different times of the day. The workers were last at work on October 29 and were not symptomatic.

"We certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees," said Canada Post in an email. "That's why, since the beginning, we've committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe."

The company said it has numerous safety measures in place and follows every requirement in each community.

It said it has implemented physical distancing in all of its facilities, has visible markings, staggered start times where necessary, increased cleaning and availability of safety equipment, and provides reusable face coverings and sanitizers.