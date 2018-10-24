Results will be updated as they become available

 

ALEXANDER

 

ALTONA

 

ALONSA

Elected

  • Reeve: Stan Asham - Elected, 293 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Colin Mailman - Elected, 90 votes
  • Councillor Ward 4: Michael Brown - Elected 82 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Terry Dayholos - Elected, 42 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Councillor Ward 2: Eldon Campbell - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 3: Edward Waczko - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 6: Logan Dumanske - Acclaimed
  • LUD of Alonsa: Stan Fashoway - Acclaimed
  • LUD of Alonsa: Harry Harris - Accliamed
  • LUD of Alonsa: William Cabak - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Reeve: James Bruce, 200 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1:  Rhonna Rodriguez, 22 votes
  • Councillor Ward 4:  Gordon Dubois, 34 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5:  Jonathan Clarke, 34 votes

 

ARBORG

 

ARGYLE

Elected

  • Councillor: Mike Everett - Elected, 2019 votes
  • Councillor: Conway Waldner - Elected, 197 votes
  • Councillor: Joedy Desrochers - Elected, 200 votes
  • Councillor: Marilynne Pantel - Elected, 209 votes
  • Councillor: Tom Kay - Elected, 162 votes
  • Councillor: Kory Van Damme - Elected, 207 votes

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: Daniel Martens - Acclaimed
  • LUD of Baldur - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor: Doris Heaver, 125 votes

 

ARMSTRONG

Elected

  • Reeve: Susan Smerchanski - Elected, 442 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Ralph Hazelton - Elected, 76 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Paul Humeny - Elected, 57 votes
  • Councillor Ward 3: Ted Sumka - Elected, 147 votes
  • Councillor Ward 4: Adam Krochenski - Elected, 112 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Allen Evanchyshin - Elected, 79 votes

 

Not Elected

  • Reeve: Jack Cruise, 438 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Cheryl Stark, 60 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Allen Pfrimmer, 58 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Roxy Goudy, 11 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Carol Lavallee, 15 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Joe Stogrin, 15 votes
  • Councillor Ward 3: Greg Fontaine, 69 votes
  • Councillor Ward 4: Ed Lewis, 90 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Brent Dziadek, 29 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Danny Kaschyshyn, 10 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Tommy Kmet, 55 votes

 

BIFROST-RIVERTON

 

BOISSEVAIN-MORTON

 

BRENDA-WASKADA

Elected

  • Head of Council: Jordan Morningstar - Elected, 151 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Councillor Ward 1: Donna Stewart - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 2: Kelly Guenther - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 3: David Vanmackelbergh - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 4: Kirsty Mann - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 5: Justin Hatt - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Head of Council: Roland Hainsworth, 111 votes

 

BROKENHEAD

 

CARMAN

Elected

  • Councillor: Richard Dyck - Elected, 559 votes
  • Councillor: Bernie Townsend - Elected, 384 votes
  • Councillor: Matthew Gray - Elected, 547 votes
  • Councillor: Jane Swanton - Elected, 651 votes
  • Councillor: Brad Johnston - Elected, 560 votes
  • Councillor: Chris Hasell - Elected, 392 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Mayor: Brent Owen - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor: Rod Penner, 104 votes
  • Councillor: William (Bill) Morgan

 

CARTIER

Elected

  • LUD of Elie: Steven Smart - Elected, 78 votes
  • LUD of Elie: Craig A. Schrader - Elected, 92 votes
  • Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Andrew Peters - Elected, 98 votes
  • LUD of Elie: Dan Bouchard - Elected, 114 votes
  • Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Estelle Thornson - Elected, 92 votes
  • Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Kenneth J.L. Beaudin - Elected, 108 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: Dale Fossay - Acclaimed
  • Councillor, Assiniboine Centre: Christian Lachance - Acclaimed
  • Councillor, Elie/Glengarry: Christa Vann Mitchell - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • LUD of Elie: Daniel Rugg, 58 votes
  • Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Kevin Nixon, 90 votes
  • Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Claude Lachance 95 votes
  • Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Bryan Ezako, 79 votes

 

CARBERRY

Acclaimed

  • Mayor: Stuart Olmstead - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Michael Sudak - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: John Anderson - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Ray Muirhead - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Matthew Tolton - Acclaimed

 

CARTWRIGHT-ROBLIN

 

CHURCHILL

Elected

  • Councillor: Joanne Stover - Elected, 231 votes
  • Councillor: Verna Flett - Elected, 244 votes
  • Councillor: Heather Botelho - Elected, 207 votes
  • Councillor: Bill Dingwall - Elected, 228 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Mayor: Michael Spence - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor: Shane Hutchins, 145 votes
  • Councillor: Danielle Joseph, 114 votes

 

CLANWILLIAM-ERICKSON

 

COLDWELL

 

CORNWALLIS

Elected

  • Reeve: Bill Courtice - Elected, 325 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Kurt Wasserberg - Elected, 270 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Sam Hoefer - Elected, 370 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Emil Egert - Elected, 165 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Bob Brown - Elected, 164 votes

 

Not Elected

  • Reeve: Shane Drohan, 309 votes
  • Reeve: Jim Crang, 278 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Dave Shelvey, 136 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Larissa Ann Gray, 155 votes
  • Councillor Ward 1: Rustam Dow, 76 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Gary McLeod, 60 votes
  • Councillor Ward 2: Don Mitchell, 92 votes

 

DAUPHIN (RM)

Elected

  • Councillor: Don Seeley - Elected, 294 votes
  • Councillor: Dennis Forbes - Elected, 445 votes
  • Councillor: David Johnston - Elected, 285 votes
  • Councillor: Tom Gibbs - Elected, 421 votes
  • Councillor: Midge Sametz - Elected, 430 votes
  • Councillor: Jack Bremner - Elected, 276 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: Ronald E. Ryz - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor: Don E. Dunfield, 241 votes
  • Councillor Dennis Tokar, 252 votes
  • Councillor Brent Anderson, 160 votes

 

DAUPHIN (CITY)

 

 

DE SALABERRY

 

DELORAINE-WINCHESTER

 

DUFFERIN

Elected

  • Councillor Ward 2: Clayton Morgan - Elected, 61 votes
  • Councillor Ward 3: Harvie Takvam - Elected, 96 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Barrie Fraser - Elected, 63 votes
  • Councillor Ward 6: Fred Dunn - Elected, 51 votes

 

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: George Gray - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 1: John Peckover - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 4: Sheldon Harder - Acclaimed

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor Ward 2: Murray Morgan, 45 votes
  • Councillor Ward 3: Clint Nicolajsen, 40 votes
  • Councillor Ward 5: Colin Hoeppner, 35 votes
  • Councillor Ward 6: Jason Klassen, 20 votes

 

DUNNOTAR

Elected

  • Mayor: Richard Gamble - Elected, 521 votes
  • Councillor: Rosalyn Howard - Elected, 472 votes
  • Councillor: James Kotowich - Elected, 369 votes
  • Councillor: Robert Campbell - Elected, 498 votes
  • Councillor: David Oberding - Elected, 512 votes

 

Not Elected

  • Mayor: Margaret Anderson, 139 votes
  • Councillor: Whitney Klassen