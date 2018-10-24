Results will be updated as they become available

ALEXANDER

ALTONA

ALONSA

Elected

Reeve: Stan Asham - Elected, 293 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Colin Mailman - Elected, 90 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Michael Brown - Elected 82 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Terry Dayholos - Elected, 42 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Eldon Campbell - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Edward Waczko - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: Logan Dumanske - Acclaimed

LUD of Alonsa: Stan Fashoway - Acclaimed

LUD of Alonsa: Harry Harris - Accliamed

LUD of Alonsa: William Cabak - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve: James Bruce, 200 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Rhonna Rodriguez, 22 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Gordon Dubois, 34 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Jonathan Clarke, 34 votes

ARBORG

ARGYLE

Elected

Councillor: Mike Everett - Elected, 2019 votes

Councillor: Conway Waldner - Elected, 197 votes

Councillor: Joedy Desrochers - Elected, 200 votes

Councillor: Marilynne Pantel - Elected, 209 votes

Councillor: Tom Kay - Elected, 162 votes

Councillor: Kory Van Damme - Elected, 207 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Daniel Martens - Acclaimed

LUD of Baldur - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Doris Heaver, 125 votes

ARMSTRONG

Elected

Reeve: Susan Smerchanski - Elected, 442 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Ralph Hazelton - Elected, 76 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Paul Humeny - Elected, 57 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Ted Sumka - Elected, 147 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Adam Krochenski - Elected, 112 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Allen Evanchyshin - Elected, 79 votes

Not Elected

Reeve: Jack Cruise, 438 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Cheryl Stark, 60 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Allen Pfrimmer, 58 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Roxy Goudy, 11 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Carol Lavallee, 15 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Joe Stogrin, 15 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Greg Fontaine, 69 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Ed Lewis, 90 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Brent Dziadek, 29 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Danny Kaschyshyn, 10 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Tommy Kmet, 55 votes

BIFROST-RIVERTON

BOISSEVAIN-MORTON

BRENDA-WASKADA

Elected

Head of Council: Jordan Morningstar - Elected, 151 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Donna Stewart - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Kelly Guenther - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: David Vanmackelbergh - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Kirsty Mann - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Justin Hatt - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Head of Council: Roland Hainsworth, 111 votes

BROKENHEAD

CARMAN

Elected

Councillor: Richard Dyck - Elected, 559 votes

Councillor: Bernie Townsend - Elected, 384 votes

Councillor: Matthew Gray - Elected, 547 votes

Councillor: Jane Swanton - Elected, 651 votes

Councillor: Brad Johnston - Elected, 560 votes

Councillor: Chris Hasell - Elected, 392 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Brent Owen - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Rod Penner, 104 votes

Councillor: William (Bill) Morgan

CARTIER

Elected

LUD of Elie: Steven Smart - Elected, 78 votes

LUD of Elie: Craig A. Schrader - Elected, 92 votes

Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Andrew Peters - Elected, 98 votes

LUD of Elie: Dan Bouchard - Elected, 114 votes

Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Estelle Thornson - Elected, 92 votes

Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Kenneth J.L. Beaudin - Elected, 108 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Dale Fossay - Acclaimed

Councillor, Assiniboine Centre: Christian Lachance - Acclaimed

Councillor, Elie/Glengarry: Christa Vann Mitchell - Acclaimed

Not Elected

LUD of Elie: Daniel Rugg, 58 votes

Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Kevin Nixon, 90 votes

Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Claude Lachance 95 votes

Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Bryan Ezako, 79 votes

CARBERRY

Acclaimed

Mayor: Stuart Olmstead - Acclaimed

Councillor: Michael Sudak - Acclaimed

Councillor: John Anderson - Acclaimed

Councillor: Ray Muirhead - Acclaimed

Councillor: Matthew Tolton - Acclaimed

CARTWRIGHT-ROBLIN

CHURCHILL

Elected

Councillor: Joanne Stover - Elected, 231 votes

Councillor: Verna Flett - Elected, 244 votes

Councillor: Heather Botelho - Elected, 207 votes

Councillor: Bill Dingwall - Elected, 228 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Michael Spence - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Shane Hutchins, 145 votes

Councillor: Danielle Joseph, 114 votes

CLANWILLIAM-ERICKSON

COLDWELL

CORNWALLIS

Elected

Reeve: Bill Courtice - Elected, 325 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Kurt Wasserberg - Elected, 270 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Sam Hoefer - Elected, 370 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Emil Egert - Elected, 165 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Bob Brown - Elected, 164 votes

Not Elected

Reeve: Shane Drohan, 309 votes

Reeve: Jim Crang, 278 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Dave Shelvey, 136 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Larissa Ann Gray, 155 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Rustam Dow, 76 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Gary McLeod, 60 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Don Mitchell, 92 votes

DAUPHIN (RM)

Elected

Councillor: Don Seeley - Elected, 294 votes

Councillor: Dennis Forbes - Elected, 445 votes

Councillor: David Johnston - Elected, 285 votes

Councillor: Tom Gibbs - Elected, 421 votes

Councillor: Midge Sametz - Elected, 430 votes

Councillor: Jack Bremner - Elected, 276 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Ronald E. Ryz - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Don E. Dunfield, 241 votes

Councillor Dennis Tokar, 252 votes

Councillor Brent Anderson, 160 votes

DAUPHIN (CITY)

DE SALABERRY

DELORAINE-WINCHESTER

DUFFERIN

Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Clayton Morgan - Elected, 61 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Harvie Takvam - Elected, 96 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Barrie Fraser - Elected, 63 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Fred Dunn - Elected, 51 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: George Gray - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: John Peckover - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Sheldon Harder - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Murray Morgan, 45 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Clint Nicolajsen, 40 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Colin Hoeppner, 35 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Jason Klassen, 20 votes

DUNNOTAR

Elected

Mayor: Richard Gamble - Elected, 521 votes

Councillor: Rosalyn Howard - Elected, 472 votes

Councillor: James Kotowich - Elected, 369 votes

Councillor: Robert Campbell - Elected, 498 votes

Councillor: David Oberding - Elected, 512 votes

Not Elected