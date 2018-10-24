Featured
Additional ridings: Alexander - Dufferin
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:19PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 12:17AM CST
Results will be updated as they become available
ALEXANDER
ALTONA
ALONSA
Elected
- Reeve: Stan Asham - Elected, 293 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Colin Mailman - Elected, 90 votes
- Councillor Ward 4: Michael Brown - Elected 82 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Terry Dayholos - Elected, 42 votes
Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 2: Eldon Campbell - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 3: Edward Waczko - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 6: Logan Dumanske - Acclaimed
- LUD of Alonsa: Stan Fashoway - Acclaimed
- LUD of Alonsa: Harry Harris - Accliamed
- LUD of Alonsa: William Cabak - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Reeve: James Bruce, 200 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Rhonna Rodriguez, 22 votes
- Councillor Ward 4: Gordon Dubois, 34 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Jonathan Clarke, 34 votes
ARBORG
ARGYLE
Elected
- Councillor: Mike Everett - Elected, 2019 votes
- Councillor: Conway Waldner - Elected, 197 votes
- Councillor: Joedy Desrochers - Elected, 200 votes
- Councillor: Marilynne Pantel - Elected, 209 votes
- Councillor: Tom Kay - Elected, 162 votes
- Councillor: Kory Van Damme - Elected, 207 votes
Acclaimed
- Reeve: Daniel Martens - Acclaimed
- LUD of Baldur - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Councillor: Doris Heaver, 125 votes
ARMSTRONG
Elected
- Reeve: Susan Smerchanski - Elected, 442 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Ralph Hazelton - Elected, 76 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Paul Humeny - Elected, 57 votes
- Councillor Ward 3: Ted Sumka - Elected, 147 votes
- Councillor Ward 4: Adam Krochenski - Elected, 112 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Allen Evanchyshin - Elected, 79 votes
Not Elected
- Reeve: Jack Cruise, 438 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Cheryl Stark, 60 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Allen Pfrimmer, 58 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Roxy Goudy, 11 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Carol Lavallee, 15 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Joe Stogrin, 15 votes
- Councillor Ward 3: Greg Fontaine, 69 votes
- Councillor Ward 4: Ed Lewis, 90 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Brent Dziadek, 29 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Danny Kaschyshyn, 10 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Tommy Kmet, 55 votes
BIFROST-RIVERTON
BOISSEVAIN-MORTON
BRENDA-WASKADA
Elected
- Head of Council: Jordan Morningstar - Elected, 151 votes
Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 1: Donna Stewart - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 2: Kelly Guenther - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 3: David Vanmackelbergh - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 4: Kirsty Mann - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 5: Justin Hatt - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Head of Council: Roland Hainsworth, 111 votes
BROKENHEAD
CARMAN
Elected
- Councillor: Richard Dyck - Elected, 559 votes
- Councillor: Bernie Townsend - Elected, 384 votes
- Councillor: Matthew Gray - Elected, 547 votes
- Councillor: Jane Swanton - Elected, 651 votes
- Councillor: Brad Johnston - Elected, 560 votes
- Councillor: Chris Hasell - Elected, 392 votes
Acclaimed
- Mayor: Brent Owen - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Councillor: Rod Penner, 104 votes
- Councillor: William (Bill) Morgan
CARTIER
Elected
- LUD of Elie: Steven Smart - Elected, 78 votes
- LUD of Elie: Craig A. Schrader - Elected, 92 votes
- Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Andrew Peters - Elected, 98 votes
- LUD of Elie: Dan Bouchard - Elected, 114 votes
- Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Estelle Thornson - Elected, 92 votes
- Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Kenneth J.L. Beaudin - Elected, 108 votes
Acclaimed
- Reeve: Dale Fossay - Acclaimed
- Councillor, Assiniboine Centre: Christian Lachance - Acclaimed
- Councillor, Elie/Glengarry: Christa Vann Mitchell - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- LUD of Elie: Daniel Rugg, 58 votes
- Councillor, Dacotah/Springstein: Kevin Nixon, 90 votes
- Councillor, St. Eustache/Poplar Point: Claude Lachance 95 votes
- Councillor, Lido Plage/Whitehorse: Bryan Ezako, 79 votes
CARBERRY
Acclaimed
- Mayor: Stuart Olmstead - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Michael Sudak - Acclaimed
- Councillor: John Anderson - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Ray Muirhead - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Matthew Tolton - Acclaimed
CARTWRIGHT-ROBLIN
CHURCHILL
Elected
- Councillor: Joanne Stover - Elected, 231 votes
- Councillor: Verna Flett - Elected, 244 votes
- Councillor: Heather Botelho - Elected, 207 votes
- Councillor: Bill Dingwall - Elected, 228 votes
Acclaimed
- Mayor: Michael Spence - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Councillor: Shane Hutchins, 145 votes
- Councillor: Danielle Joseph, 114 votes
CLANWILLIAM-ERICKSON
COLDWELL
CORNWALLIS
Elected
- Reeve: Bill Courtice - Elected, 325 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Kurt Wasserberg - Elected, 270 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Sam Hoefer - Elected, 370 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Emil Egert - Elected, 165 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Bob Brown - Elected, 164 votes
Not Elected
- Reeve: Shane Drohan, 309 votes
- Reeve: Jim Crang, 278 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Dave Shelvey, 136 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Larissa Ann Gray, 155 votes
- Councillor Ward 1: Rustam Dow, 76 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Gary McLeod, 60 votes
- Councillor Ward 2: Don Mitchell, 92 votes
DAUPHIN (RM)
Elected
- Councillor: Don Seeley - Elected, 294 votes
- Councillor: Dennis Forbes - Elected, 445 votes
- Councillor: David Johnston - Elected, 285 votes
- Councillor: Tom Gibbs - Elected, 421 votes
- Councillor: Midge Sametz - Elected, 430 votes
- Councillor: Jack Bremner - Elected, 276 votes
Acclaimed
- Reeve: Ronald E. Ryz - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Councillor: Don E. Dunfield, 241 votes
- Councillor Dennis Tokar, 252 votes
- Councillor Brent Anderson, 160 votes
DAUPHIN (CITY)
DE SALABERRY
DELORAINE-WINCHESTER
DUFFERIN
Elected
- Councillor Ward 2: Clayton Morgan - Elected, 61 votes
- Councillor Ward 3: Harvie Takvam - Elected, 96 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Barrie Fraser - Elected, 63 votes
- Councillor Ward 6: Fred Dunn - Elected, 51 votes
Acclaimed
- Reeve: George Gray - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 1: John Peckover - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 4: Sheldon Harder - Acclaimed
Not Elected
- Councillor Ward 2: Murray Morgan, 45 votes
- Councillor Ward 3: Clint Nicolajsen, 40 votes
- Councillor Ward 5: Colin Hoeppner, 35 votes
- Councillor Ward 6: Jason Klassen, 20 votes
DUNNOTAR
Elected
- Mayor: Richard Gamble - Elected, 521 votes
- Councillor: Rosalyn Howard - Elected, 472 votes
- Councillor: James Kotowich - Elected, 369 votes
- Councillor: Robert Campbell - Elected, 498 votes
- Councillor: David Oberding - Elected, 512 votes
Not Elected
- Mayor: Margaret Anderson, 139 votes
- Councillor: Whitney Klassen