Results will be updated as they become available

 

SNOW LAKE

 

SOURIS-GLENWOOD

 

STONEWALL

 

ST. ROSE

 

STANLEY

 

ST. PIERRE-JOLYS

Acclaimed

  • Mayor: Raymond Maynard - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Francine Roy - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Paul Gauthier - Acclaimed

 

Vacant

  • Councillor: Vacant
  • Councillor: Vacant

 

STUARTBURN

 

SWAN RIVER

 

SWAN VALLEY WEST

 

TEULON

 

THOMPSON (RM)

 

TWO BORDERS

 

VICTORIA

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: Raymond Huggart - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Rick Lee - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: James Cassels - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Reginald Marginet - Acclaimed
  • LUD of Holland: Chad Hilhorst - Acclaimed
  • LUD of Holland: Kayla Johnson - Acclaimed

 

VICTORIA BEACH

Elected

  • Reeve: Penny McMorris - Elected, 1,089 votes
  • Councillor: Steve Axworthy - Elected, 802 votes
  • Councillor: Mike Bartmanovich - Elected, 1,013 votes
  • Councillor: Graham Randle - Elected, 1,025 votes
  • Councillor: Irwin Kumka - Elected, 927 votes

Not elected

  • Reeve: Brian Hodgson - 250 votes
  • Councillor: Brad Einfeld - 308 votes
  • Councillor: Ian Chadsey - 533 votes

 

VIRDIN

 

WALLACE-WOODWORTH

 

WEST INTERLAKE

 

WESTLAKE-GLADSTONE

 

WHITEHEAD

Acclaimed

  • Reeve: Allan Sutherland - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 1: Trevor Tuttosi - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 2: Tammy Black - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 2: Wayne Dobbie - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 2: John Bokkel - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 1: Christoph Semeschuk - Acclaimed
  • Councillor Ward 1: Darryl Speers - Acclaimed
  • LUD  of Alexander: Mary Jo Matthews - Acclaimed
  • LUD  of Alexander: Tom Maxwell - Acclaimed
  • LUD  of Alexander: Julie Bean - Acclaimed

 

WINNIPEG BEACH

Elected

  • Mayor: Tony Pimentel - Acclaimed
  • Councillor: Frank Masi - Elected, 344 votes
  • Councillor: Larry Banks - Elected, 529 votes
  • Councillor: Daryl Carry - Elected, 411 votes
  • Councillor: Patricia Green - Elected, 435 votes

 

Not Elected

  • Councillor: Ryan Reykdal, 297 votes
  • Councillor: Frank Figler, 237 votes
  • Councillor: Peter Dykes, 234 votes

 

WHITEMOUTH

 

WOODLANDS

 

YELLOWHEAD