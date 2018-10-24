Featured
Additional Ridings: Snow Lake - Yellowhead
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 5:19PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:49AM CST
SNOW LAKE
SOURIS-GLENWOOD
STONEWALL
ST. ROSE
STANLEY
ST. PIERRE-JOLYS
Acclaimed
- Mayor: Raymond Maynard - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Francine Roy - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Paul Gauthier - Acclaimed
Vacant
- Councillor: Vacant
- Councillor: Vacant
STUARTBURN
SWAN RIVER
SWAN VALLEY WEST
TEULON
THOMPSON (RM)
TWO BORDERS
VICTORIA
Acclaimed
- Reeve: Raymond Huggart - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Rick Lee - Acclaimed
- Councillor: James Cassels - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Reginald Marginet - Acclaimed
- LUD of Holland: Chad Hilhorst - Acclaimed
- LUD of Holland: Kayla Johnson - Acclaimed
VICTORIA BEACH
Elected
- Reeve: Penny McMorris - Elected, 1,089 votes
- Councillor: Steve Axworthy - Elected, 802 votes
- Councillor: Mike Bartmanovich - Elected, 1,013 votes
- Councillor: Graham Randle - Elected, 1,025 votes
- Councillor: Irwin Kumka - Elected, 927 votes
Not elected
- Reeve: Brian Hodgson - 250 votes
- Councillor: Brad Einfeld - 308 votes
- Councillor: Ian Chadsey - 533 votes
VIRDIN
WALLACE-WOODWORTH
WEST INTERLAKE
WESTLAKE-GLADSTONE
WHITEHEAD
Acclaimed
- Reeve: Allan Sutherland - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 1: Trevor Tuttosi - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 2: Tammy Black - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 2: Wayne Dobbie - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 2: John Bokkel - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 1: Christoph Semeschuk - Acclaimed
- Councillor Ward 1: Darryl Speers - Acclaimed
- LUD of Alexander: Mary Jo Matthews - Acclaimed
- LUD of Alexander: Tom Maxwell - Acclaimed
- LUD of Alexander: Julie Bean - Acclaimed
WINNIPEG BEACH
Elected
- Mayor: Tony Pimentel - Acclaimed
- Councillor: Frank Masi - Elected, 344 votes
- Councillor: Larry Banks - Elected, 529 votes
- Councillor: Daryl Carry - Elected, 411 votes
- Councillor: Patricia Green - Elected, 435 votes
Not Elected
- Councillor: Ryan Reykdal, 297 votes
- Councillor: Frank Figler, 237 votes
- Councillor: Peter Dykes, 234 votes
WHITEMOUTH
WOODLANDS
YELLOWHEAD