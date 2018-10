Results will be updated as they become available

KELSEY

Elected

Councillor Ward 1: Wayne Anderson - Elected, 62 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Bruce McLean - Elected, 64 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Jim Berscheid - Elected, 79 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Peter Bieker - Elected, 47 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Rodney Berezowecki - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Neil Scott - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: Larry Johnson - Acclaimed

LUD of Cranberry Portage: Darrell Murray - Acclaimed

LUD of Cranberry Portage: Michael Wesner - Acclaimed

LUD of Cranberry Portage: Gordon Fidierchuk - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 1: Jarret Berezowecki, 47 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Armand Lesann, 19 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Brent Gluska, 22 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Kelvin Dionne, 50 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Douglas McKenzie, 25 votes

KILLARNEY-TURTLE MOUNTAIN

LA BROQUERIE

Elected:

Reeve: Lewis Weiss - Elected, 844 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Alvin Derksen - Elected, 354 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Darrelll Unger - Elected, 381 votes

Councillor Ward 1: John Letkeman - Elected, 397 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Larry Tetrault - Elected, 437 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Paul Gauthier - Elected, 480 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Ivan Normandeau - Elected, 542 votes

Not Elected:

Reeve: Cameron Peters, 659 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Tyson Giesbrecht, 277 votes

Councillor Ward 2: John Unrau, 400 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Shaun Sturby, 362 votes

LAC DU BONNET (RM)

LAC DU BONNET (TOWN)

LAKESHORE

LEAF RAPIDS

LORNE

LOUISE

LYNN LAKE

Elected

Councillor: Gabriel Moose - Elected, 88 votes

Councillor: Trevor Kruzer - Elected, 82 votes

Councillor: David Campbell - Elected, 107 votes

Councillor: Marie Lewis - Elected, 85 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Jim Shortt - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Vicki Phillips, 69 votes

Councillor: Rex Osmond, 59 votes

MACDONALD

Elected

Councillor Ward 3: Barry Feller - Elected, 246 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Deidre Keddie - Elected, 264 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Bradley Erb - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Doug Dobrowolski - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Robert Turski - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Paul Pfrimmer - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Robert C. Morse - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 3: Ken Langlois, 119 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Kerry McInnes, 77 votes

MCCREARY

MELITA

Elected

Councillor: Joceyln Skelton - Elected, 253 votes

Councillor; Eric Forster - Elected, 315 votes

Councillor: Brian Teetaert - Elected, 261 votes

Councillor: Grant Hume - Elected, 285 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: William (Bill) Hlden - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Matthew Judd, 162 votes

Councillor: Raymond Smithson, 93 votes

MINNEDOSA

Elected

Councillor: Grant Butler - Elected, 488 votes

Councillor: Frank Taylor - Elected, 500 votes

Councillor: Rick Saler - Elected, 394 votes

Councillor: Thomas Dowsett - Elected, 349 votes

Councillor: Jim Dowsett - Elected, 570 votes

Councillor: Mark Blais - Elected, 489 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Pat Skatch - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Judith MacDowall, 328 votes

Councillor: Clarke Swain, 215 votes

MINITONAS-BOWSMAN

MINTO-ODANAH

Acclaimed

Reeve: Doug Dowsett - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Brion Pollon - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Bill Hopkins Jr - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Barry Cook - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Dennis Pearson - Accliamed

Councillor Ward 2: Ron Carr - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Monty Peckover - Acclaimed

MONTCALM

Elected

Reeve: Paul Gilmore - Elected, 348 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Jean Barnabe - Elected, 93 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Emile Remillard - Elected, 95 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Louis Duval - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Paul Sabourin - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Harold Janzen - Acclaimed

LUD of St. Jean Baptiste: Gilbert Lavalle - Acclaimed

LUD of St. Jean Baptiste: Wayne Klassen - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve: Debbi Fortier, 150 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Jacques Brais, 63 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Luke Chouinard, 88 votes

MORDEN

MORRIS

MOSSEY RIVER

MOUNTAIN

NIVERVILLE

Acclaimed

Mayor: Myron Dyck - Acclaimed

Councillor: John Funk - Acclaimed

Councillor: Kevin Stott - Acclaimed

Councillor: Chris Wiebe - Accclaimed

Councillor: Nathan Duek - Acclaimed

NORFOLK-TREHERNE

Elected

Reeve: Will Eert - Elected, 388 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Robery Davy - Elected, 129 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Dale Timmermn - Elected, 138 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Larry Marlatt - Elected, 197 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Steve Nicholson - Accliamed

Councillor Ward 3: James Knockaert - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve: Craig Spencer, 274 votes

Reeve: Tom Isford, 113 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Keith Sparling, 122 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Reg Vuignier, 24 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Albert Lesage, 95 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Ryan Gaultier, 89 votes

NORTH CYPRESS-LANGFORD

Elected

Councillor Ward 1: David Blair - Elected, 62 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Dallis Olmstead - Elected, 66 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Malcolm Murray - Elected, 48 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Bob Adriaansen - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Harold Tolton - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Fred Jackson - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Ray Drayson - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 1: Clyde McCallum, 33 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Norm Campbell

Councillor Ward 4: Don Hockin, 24 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Gerond R. Davidson, 25 votes

NORTH NORFOLK

Elected

Mayor: Gerald Barber - Elected, 648 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Chris Leckie - Elected, 208 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Sadie Rushton - Elected, 275 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Bill Wieler - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Karl Voesenek - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Bill Warren - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Melissa Krahn - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Mayor: Wayne Ostopowich, 205 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Tamara Sokolosky, 195 votes

OAKLAND-WAWANESA

Elected

Head of Council: Dave Kreklewich - Elected, 562

Councillor Ward 2 - North: Dennis Rome - Elected, 166 votes

Councillor Ward 2 - North: Brett Hargreaves - Elected, 217 votes

Councillor Ward 3 - South: Barry Fowell - Elected, 126 votes

Councillor Ward 3 - South: Michelle Sowiak - Elected, 146 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1 - Wawanesa: Bob McDonald - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1 - Wawanesa: Brett McGregor - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Head of Council: Mike Sitko, 350 votes

Councillor Ward 2 - North: Neil Bok, 81 votes

Councillor Ward 2 - North: Ray Walker, 126 votes

Councillor Ward 3 - South: Darcy Wilton, 119 votes

Councillor Ward 3 - South: Ron Seafoot, 93 votes

OAKVIEW

Acclaimed