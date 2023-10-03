Winnipeg

    • NDP win in Wolseley, Green leader beat

    Lisa Naylor

    Lisa Naylor will be holding onto her spot for the NDP in Wolseley.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Naylor the winner with 75.4 per cent of the vote with 14 of 19 polls reporting.

    With this win, Naylor has beat out Manitoba Green Party Leader Janine Gibson.

    A look back at election day in Manitoba

    Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.

