WINNIPEG -- Dynacare is adding new specimen collection sites in Winnipeg to help cut down on long lines that have patients waiting for two hours in some cases.

Dynacare has confirmed to CTV News that it will be adding new specimen collection sites across Winnipeg, and is looking at ways to bring more people inside while they wait.

Dynacare said it will be adding two temporary pop-up specimen collection sites in the city, along with three new permanent supersite locations, which will be opening this fall through to the winter of 2021.

The new supersite locations will be a #3-1581 Regent Avenue West, #1-2077 Pembina Highway, and 103-1455 Henderson Highway.

"This will provide additional ease of access to our customers for regular collections and health and wellness solutions – for routine services such as blood draws," a spokesperson for Dynacare told CTV News in a written statement.

"We will also be adding Plexiglass screens to our waiting rooms, which will allow more customers to wait safely indoors and help to alleviate line-ups at our locations."

Patients waiting for bloodwork at Dyncare labs in Winnipeg have recently faced long line ups, with some standing in line for two hours.

Dr. Jenisa Naidoo, the medical director of Dynacare, previously told CTV News the wait times are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Naidoo said the company was forced to close 14 clinics that didn't meet physical distancing requirements.

Dynacare previously told CTV News patients not comfortable waiting outside can check-in online and wait in their car to be notified.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele